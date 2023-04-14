 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | What is Amazon's Bedrock AI service?

Rohith Bhaskar
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST

Amazon's Bedrock AI service allows businesses to fine tune their Generative AI solutions.

(Representational Image)

Amazon has announced a new suite of AI tools as part of a package called Bedrock. At its core, the tools that form Bedrock are designed to let businesses grow and train their own Generative AI models.

But what tools does it consist of? And how does it work?

What is Amazon's Bedrock? 

The main goal with Bedrock is to provide Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers a way to customise and build an Generative AI model in the cloud.