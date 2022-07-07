Lava launches 'Blaze' budget smartphone in India; check price, specifications

Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Lava International has launched a new budget smartphone the Lava Blaze.

Pricing

The smartphone is available only in a single configuration with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has been priced at Rs 8,699 and is available in black, blue, green and red colours.

The phone can be purchased online from Lava's store or through Flipkart. It can also be bought offline from authorised retailers.

As an early bird offer, Lava is giving away a pair of Lava Probuds 21 wireless earbuds to the first 1000 customers who pre-book. The phone will go on sale from July 14.

Specifications

The Blaze has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1600 x 720, and runs on MediaTek's Helio A22 SoC.

The chip has been paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Lava says the phone can pull extra RAM resources when needed, using virtual RAM technology, which reserves up to 3GB of your storage space to be used as RAM.

On phone has is a triple camera module on the back with a primary 13-megapixel primary sensor but the company has revealed no information about the other two sensors, simply referring to it as a "triple AI rear camera". On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

The phone has support for two SIMs and a microSD of up to 256GB. The Blaze has a 5000mAh battery, which Lava says can provide up to 40 hours of playback time and 25 days of standby time with a single charge.