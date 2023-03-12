 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
iQOO Z7 5G price in India revealed ahead of launch, specifications confirmed in new hands-on video

Carlsen Martin
Mar 12, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

The iQOO Z7 5G is expected to be one of the most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

The iQOO Z7 5G is launching in India on March 21. We recently learnt key specifications of the iQOO Z7 5G and details about its pricing. Now, a video has surfaced confirming the specifications of the devices, while the iQOO Z7 5G price in India has also been tipped.

The iQOO Z7 5G specifications were recently revealed in a hands-on video Trakin Tech. According to the popular YouTuber, the iQOO Z7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with an overall AnTuTu score surpassing 485,000 points.

This suggest that the device will be one of the most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000. However, it is worth noting that the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition provides access to the faster Snapdragon 778G SoC in the sub-20K segment.