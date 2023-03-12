iQOO Z7 5G price in India revealed ahead of launch, specifications confirmed in new hands-on video

The iQOO Z7 5G is launching in India on March 21. We recently learnt key specifications of the iQOO Z7 5G and details about its pricing. Now, a video has surfaced confirming the specifications of the devices, while the iQOO Z7 5G price in India has also been tipped.

The iQOO Z7 5G specifications were recently revealed in a hands-on video Trakin Tech. According to the popular YouTuber, the iQOO Z7 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with an overall AnTuTu score surpassing 485,000 points.

This suggest that the device will be one of the most powerful smartphones under Rs 20,000. However, it is worth noting that the Realme 9 5G Speed Edition provides access to the faster Snapdragon 778G SoC in the sub-20K segment.

iQOO Z7 5G Specifications Additionally, the iQOO Z7 5G will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader. Moreover, the iQOO Z7 5G could pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which was one detail left out of the video, although the device was previously confirmed to support 44W fast charging.

For optics, the iQOO Z7 5G will get a dual-camera setup with 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. Information about the second sensor is still under wraps, although it will likely be a macro or depth sensor. However, the main camera can record video in 4K resolution at 30fps. The handset will run Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13 on top. iQOO Z7 5G Price in India A report by 91Mobiles cited industry sources, who claimed that the iQOO Z7 price in India will be around Rs 17,999. This will likely be the price for the base 6GB/128GB model. Additionally, the iQOO Z7 5G will also come in an 8GB/128GB configuration. The iQOO Z7 5G will also come in blue and black colours, which are called Norway Blue and Pacific Night, respectively.

