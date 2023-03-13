iQOO to debut Z series in India on March 21, a day after China launch

The iQOO Z7 5G is launching in India on March 21, following the arrival of the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO Neo 7 5G in the country. However, the brand will also be launching new Z series smartphones in China a day ahead of the iQOO Z7 5G’s launch in India.

The iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7x are launching in China on March 20, 2023. iQOO recently confirmed several details about the upcoming Z7 and Z7x. According to an official Weibo post, the iQOO Z7 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Additionally, the iQOO Z7x will opt for a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The brand also revealed the back panel on both smartphones, which reveals a dual-camera setup on the back. The camera island also houses an LED flash, while the main sensor supports optical image stabilisation (OIS). Other specifications of the iQOO Z7 and iQOO Z7x are still under wraps, although the details about the device have been leaked.

The iQOO Z7 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782 SoC, while the iQOO Z7x will likely use the Snapdragon 695 SoC. The back panel of iQOO’s upcoming smartphones feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader, which suggests that the phones will opt for an IPS LCD screen with presumably a 120Hz refresh rate.

Carlsen Martin