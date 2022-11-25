iQOO Neo 7 SE with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 to launch on December 2: All you need to know

After several rumours and much speculation, the iQOO Neo 7 SE has got an official launch date in China. The news comes only a few days after the company announced a launch date for the iQOO 11 5G in the country. The iQOO Neo 7 made its debut last month and it looks like the ‘SE’ model is next.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE will debut in China on December 2 at 02:30 pm local time. The Neo 7 SE will be unveiled alongside the flagship iQOO 11 5G, which is set to become the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip outside China. iQOO has also teased a few details about the Neo 7 SE ahead of its launch.

The company took to Weibo to confirm that the iQOO Neo 7 SE will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. MediaTek’s 4nm chip is accompanied by a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU. iQOO also shared a teaser video confirming the design of the Neo 7 SE. The video reveals that this ‘SE’ model will feature the same design as the iQOO Neo 7 with a triple-camera setup on the back.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE is rumoured to feature a 64 MP primary sensor paired with two 2 MP cameras for depth sensing and macro shots. Additionally, iQOO also confirms that the Neo 7 SE will feature optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone will also get a 16 MP selfie camera up front.

The handset is also expected to sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO Neo 7 SE will also run on Android 13 with the Origin OS 3 skin on top. The iQOO Neo 7 SE will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. We should get more details about the iQOO Neo 7 soon.