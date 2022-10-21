iQOO Neo 7 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 120W charging

The iQOO Neo 7 has officially been unveiled in China. The iQOO Neo 7 is a high-performance smartphone with a MediaTek chipset at the helm, a smooth 120Hz display, and super-fast 120W charging support. iQOO also unveiled TWS Air wireless earbuds alongside the Neo 7.

iQOO Neo 7 Price

iQOO Neo 7 (Configurations) Price 8GB/256GB CNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 32,150) 12GB/256GB CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,450) 12GB/512GB CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 37,900)

The iQOO Neo 7 price is set at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The iQOO Neo 7 is available in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options. While the phone is available for pre-order in China, iQOO has yet to confirm a launch date for the iQOO Neo 7 in India and other markets.

iQOO Neo 7 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and an independent Pro+ display chip. The iQOO Neo 7 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 120W fast-charging support.

The iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOELD panel from Samsung with a 20:8 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone runs Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, OTG, and more.