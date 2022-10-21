English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Stock Market Live: Bajar Gupshup | Oct 21, 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iQOO Neo 7 launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 120W charging

    The iQOO Neo 7 price is set at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST

    The iQOO Neo 7 has officially been unveiled in China. The iQOO Neo 7 is a high-performance smartphone with a MediaTek chipset at the helm, a smooth 120Hz display, and super-fast 120W charging support. iQOO also unveiled TWS Air wireless earbuds alongside the Neo 7.

    iQOO Neo 7 Price 

    The iQOO Neo 7 price is set at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The iQOO Neo 7 is available in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colour options. While the phone is available for pre-order in China, iQOO has yet to confirm a launch date for the iQOO Neo 7 in India and other markets.
    iQOO Neo 7 (Configurations)Price 
    8GB/256GBCNY 2,799 (Roughly Rs 32,150)
    12GB/256GBCNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,450)
    12GB/512GBCNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 37,900)

    iQOO Neo 7 Specifications 

    The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC and an independent Pro+ display chip. The iQOO Neo 7 comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 120W fast-charging support.

    The iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ E5 AMOELD panel from Samsung with a 20:8 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone runs Android 13 with OriginOS Ocean on top.

    Close

    Related stories

    For optics, the iQOO Neo 7 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766V sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, OTG, and more.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #iQOO #MediaTek #smartphones
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.