iQOO Neo 7 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, 120W charging

Carlsen Martin
Feb 16, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST

The iQOO Neo 7's base 8GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 28,499, while the top-end 12GB/256GB costs Rs 32,499

iQOO has launched its new high-performing mid-range smartphone the iQOO Neo 7 in India on February 16 days after the Chinese electronics player unveiled iQOO 11 5G.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO Neo 7 SE, and iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition were launched in China in 2022.

iQOO Neo 7 Price in India

The iQOO Neo 7 price in India is set at Rs 28,499 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the top-end 12GB/256GB configuration will cost Rs 32,499. Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 1,500 using cards from banks including HDFC, ICICI, and SBI.