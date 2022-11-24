iQOO 11 launch date set for December 2: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Curved AMOLED Display, V2 ISP confirmed

The iQOO 11’s launch was recently teased in Malaysia and now the phone has got an official launch date in China as well. The Vivo X90 series recently dropped in China with the top-tier Vivo X90 Pro+ arriving as the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip. Now, back to the iQOO 11.

The iQOO 11 launch in China will take place on December 2 at 02:30 pm local time. The iQOO 11 launch in Malaysia will also take place on December 2, between 06:00 pm and 10:00 pm local time. The iQOO 11 will also debut as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone outside China. The company has been actively teasing details about the iQOO 11 on its official Weibo handle.

First off, the iQOO 11 5G retains the same BMW Motorsport design from past iQOO flagship phones. The phone’s back panel is white with the trademark Red, Black, and Blue-coloured stripes, inspired by BMW Motorsport. Additionally, the iQOO 11 also appears to have a unique finish as opposed to the clean white look on iQOO 10 Pro.

The iQOO 11 will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will also feature Vivo’s custom-built V2 imaging chip that first debuted on the Vivo X90 series. From the images of the phone, we can see that the iQOO 11 will also feature a triple-camera setup on the back.

A recent teaser also reveals that the iQOO 11 will sport a curved E6 AMOLED display with presumably a 144Hz refresh rate. iQOO says that the phone will usher in a “new era of e-sports visual effects”. Other details about the iQOO 11 are yet to be revealed but leaks suggest that the phone will support 120W wired fast charging.

Moreover, the iQOO 11 is expected to feature a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and an 8 MP telephoto lens. The phone could also get a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The iQOO 11 will run Origin OS 3 based on Android 13. The iQOO 11 5G will likely make its may to Indian and global markets sometime early next year.