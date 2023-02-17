iPhone 15 Pro renders surface online, reveal new design and larger camera bump

The iPhone 15 series might still be a long way away but that hasn’t stopped the rumour mill. The iPhone 15 series is expected to include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, despite the expected launch in September, we already have speculative renders of the iPhone 15 Pro.

9to5Mac recently obtained CAD renders of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which reveals a few design changes. The most noticeable change on the CAD render of the iPhone 15 Pro is the addition of the new USB-C port and the removal of the iconic Lightning port. The iPhone 15 series will be the first iPhone to use the USB-C port, particularly due to restrictions placed by lawmakers in several regions.

Additionally, the renders also reveal much thinner bezels as compared to the iPhone 14 Pro (Review). Additionally, the glass also seems to be curved into the frame, while the frame itself is also a bit rounded as compared to the sharper edges on its predecessor. If accurate, this will make the iPhone 15 Pro much more comfortable to hold without a case.

