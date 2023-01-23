Infinix Zero 5G 2023 affordable 5G smartphone launching in India on February 4

Infinix is launching a new smartphone in its Zero line-up next month. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will make its debut in India on February 4. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 was first announced back in December 2022.

Infinix recently took to Twitter to confirm that the Zero 5G 2023 launch in India would take place on February 4. Additionally, the tweet also confirms that the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in India.

The announcement comes only a few days after Infinix confirmed the launch of the Note 12i in India on January 25. Considering the Zero 5G 2023 has already been released, its specifications are well known. We expect the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 price in India to fall in the sub-20K smartphone segment.

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Specifications

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Up to 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM through the expanded feature. The phone runs Android 12 with the XOS 12 skin on top. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The hole-punch cut-out on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Zero 5G 2023 opts for a 50 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro unit.

The rear camera can capture 4K video at up to 60fps. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 also boats a headphone jack with Hi-Res audio certification and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and more.

Carlsen Martin