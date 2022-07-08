Infinix Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

The Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G have officially been unveiled in India. The new Infinix Note 12 phones are the company’s first 5G smartphones. While the design and specifications of both phones are nearly identical, the Pro model comes with updated cameras.

Inifnix Note 12 5G Series Price India

The Infinix Note 12 5G price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB/64GB model. The Note 12 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB configuration. Infinix is offering prepaid customers a discount of up to Rs 1,000. The Infinix Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G will go on sale through Flipkart on July 14.

Infinix Note 12 5G Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Infinix offers expandable storage and virtual RAM extension of up to 3GB. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6 out of the box.

The Note 12 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 700 nits of peak brightness. The screen boasts a 60Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Note 12 5G gets a triple-camera set up on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and 2 MP AI lens.

The handset also boasts a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The Infinix Note 12 5G comes with stereo speakers with DTS surround sound and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone also supports 12 5G bands.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G Specifications

The Note 12 Pro 5G shares the same chipset, display, battery, charging, and software as the vanilla Note 12 5G model. However, the Pro variant comes with 128GB of expandable storage and up to 5GB of virtual RAM extension. Additionally, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G opts for a 108 MP primary sensor paired with a 2 MP macro unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.