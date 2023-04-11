Google will lean on AI to solve the problem of 'unwanted calls'

Google has been attempting to solve the problem of spam or "unwanted calls" with Pixel's Call Screen feature and according to a report, the tech giant wants to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) tools to tackle the menace.

Call Screen is a feature for Pixel smartphones that allows users to see who they are getting a call from and why.

The feature allows Android's Google Assistant to take the call for you, and ask the caller what the purpose of the call is. The user will then see a live transcript of what the caller is saying.

Moneycontrol News