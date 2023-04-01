Google tests AI tools for Gmail, Docs

Tech giant Google is testing its artificial intelligence (AI) tools for Docs and Gmail. At present, the tests are restricted to a small group of users from businesses, the field of education and customers over the age of 18.

The programme, limited to the United States as of now, invites users to test generative AI tools for drafting emails and lengthy documents in Docs.

In Gmail, Google is testing personalised options like emojis, or helping users draft birthday invitations and cover letters for interviews. The tools can also help clean up writing and shorten, expand or summarise it with bullet points.

For now, Gmail testing seems to be restricted to Android. Google has also said it will expand the programme to more users down the line. Unlike the company's Bard chatbot, there isn't a waitlist for people to try it out. Instead, Google recommends keeping an eye on the landing page, as more opportunities for testing open up in the future.

Moneycontrol News