 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

Google tests AI tools for Gmail, Docs

Moneycontrol News
Apr 01, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

The tools can help draft birthday invitations, cover letters and also help clean up writing. Google is also testing personalised options like emojis for Gmail

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Tech giant Google is testing its artificial intelligence (AI) tools for Docs and Gmail. At present, the tests are restricted to a small group of users from businesses, the field of education and customers over the age of 18.

The programme, limited to the United States as of now, invites users to test generative AI tools for drafting emails and lengthy documents in Docs.

In Gmail, Google is testing personalised options like emojis, or helping users draft birthday invitations and cover letters for interviews. The tools can also help clean up writing and shorten, expand or summarise it with bullet points.

Also Read | Google says Microsoft cloud practices are anti-competitive