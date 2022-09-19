Google Pixel 7 Pro spotted on Geekbench ahead of October 6 launch

The Google Pixel 7 series makes its global debut alongside the Pixel Watch on October 6. The tech giant has already revealed the design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the last I/O event. Apart from the new Tensor chip, not much is known about the internals of the two phones, until now.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench’s benchmark database. Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski took to Twitter to confirm the scores and configuration of the Pixel 7 Pro’s Tensor G2 chipset.

According to Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 2 + 2 + 4 configuration with two Cortex-X1 cores, two Cortex A-76 cores, and four Cortex A-55 cores. The new performance and efficiency cores on the Tensor G2 chip will have slightly higher clock speeds and that combined with the 4nm die size appears to give it a 10 percent boost in multi-core performance.

The Geekbench data revealed a 1068 single-core score and a 3149 multi-core score. The smartphone was also spotted running Android 13 out of the box. It will also feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. It could also pack a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

Google also confirmed that Pixel 7 will come in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver), and lemongrass (yellow) options. The Pixel 7 Pro will be available in obsidian (black), snow (white/silver) and hazel (green) colours.

More details about the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch are expected as the launch comes closer.