Google Pixel 6a India launch confirmed for later this year: All you need to know

Google recently unveiled the Pixel 6a at its recent I/O 2022 event. Google also teased the design of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at the event. And while Google did confirm that the Pixel 6a would be making its global debut in 13 countries, no names were taken, until now.

In a recent tweet, Google confirmed that the Pixel 6a India launch would take place later this year. The Pixel 4a was the last Google smartphone to officially debut in India, while the Pixel 5a never made it to the country.

However, the company has confirmed that the Google Pixel 6a is coming to India. Additionally, the Pixel 6a will also be unveiled in the United States, Canada, Germany, Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

The Pixel 6a’s price in India could fall in the sub-40K segment considering the handset is priced at $449 (Roughly Rs 34,800) in the US. So let's take a look at the specifications of the Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s Tensor SoC, the same chip powering the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The chip is paired with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also equipped with the Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with an underwhelming 60Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 6a’s screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, while the phone opts for a plastic back. The Pixel 6a packs a 4410 mAh battery that supports 18W USB-PD fast charging. The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and offers five years of security updates.

For optics, the Pixel 6a gets a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP dual-pixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture that supports OIS and a 12.2 MP ultrawide unit that is similar to that on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. On the front, the Pixel 6a opts for an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

