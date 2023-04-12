Google launches dedicated homepage to announce Bard AI updates

Google has launched a dedicated homepage for its Bard AI, where the company will list all the improvements, bug fixes and feature editions that are being implemented into the AI Chatbot.

Bard has been notoriously slow in catching up to the competition, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI, which is poised to change the way we search for information on the internet forever.

Also read | Google's Bard AI and OpenAI's ChatGPT generate and endorse false narratives, find new reports

Google is now forced to compete in its own domain for the first time in decades, and it's off to a slow start. Bard has simply not proven to be accurate enough to stand against ChatGPT, and this updates page is a clear signal that Google understands that.

Moneycontrol News