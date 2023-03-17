Google flags multiple security flaws in Samsung's Exynos modems

Google's team of security analysts have discovered multiple security flaws in Samsung's Exynos chipsets for smartphones, warning that hackers can easily break into such devices.

These vulnerabilities are serious enough for Project Zero to recommend that people using Samsung's Exynos- based devices turn off Wi-Fi calling and Voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) to keep safe till a patch is available.

Affected devices also include smartphones from Vivo, Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 from Google, all wearables that use the Exynos W920 chipset and vehicles that use the Exynos Auto T5123 chipset.

The problem is with the Exynos modems found within these chipsets, which allow "an attacker to remotely compromise a phone at the baseband level with no user interaction, and require only that the attacker know the victim's phone number".

