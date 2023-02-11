Google employees mock Bard AI, say launch 'rushed' and 'botched'

Google employees have reportedly mocked the announcement of Bard AI, the search giant's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, calling it "rushed" and "botched".

According to CNBC, employees filled the company's internal forum, Memegen, with memes on the announcement.

Some were direct criticisms leveled at CEO Sundar Pichai, calling the launch and layoffs "myopic" and implored him to take "a long-term outlook".

Moneycontrol News