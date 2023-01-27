 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GitHub 101: Everything you need to know about the popular code repository

Rohith Bhaskar
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

GitHub is a high-level, cloud-based platform that allows software developers to store and manage code

(Image Courtesy: GitHub)

GitHub Inc., Microsoft's online code repository, has reported that it has crossed 100 million developers on its code hosting platform.

It now has more than 372 million repositories, of which 28 million are public. The company is now the biggest hosting platform for code as of November 2021.

While that sounds great, you may ask yourself, how did it get here, or what is a code repository in the first place? Let's explore GitHub, its history and significance, and where Microsoft fits into the picture.

The company's history