Gboard for Android could soon feature AI-powered text-to-image generator, Google hints

Google is reportedly working on integrating a text-to-image generator for Gboard.

As reported by 9to5Google, the latest beta version of Gboard for Android contained traces of code that mention "Imagen Keyboard". The publication found the code hidden in the latest beta Android Package Kit (APK), which is a file format used for Android applications.

The Imagen AI system from Google is an open-source generative AI model that creates images from text prompts. It is similar to popular models like ChatGPT or Bard, except it specializes only in image creation.

Moneycontrol News