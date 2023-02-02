Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series unveiled

Samsung, the South Korean technology giant, has unveiled its latest premium laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.

The line-up contains four new devices - The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the flagship, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Price and availability

The flagship Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available to purchase in the graphite color scheme, Galaxy Book 3 Pro will give users an options between Graphite and Beige finishes.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 will be available in select markets starting on February 17, while the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will become available starting February 22.

The Indian pricing for the laptops has not been announced yet.

Specifications

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in two sizes - 14 inch and 16 inch. They have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and can cover 120 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The screens have a resolution of 2880 x 1800.

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

As for the internals, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro gives users a choice between 13th Gen Evo Core i5 and Core i7 processors, paired with Intel's Xe Graphics. You can configure both machines with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of internal PCIe SSD storage. Both laptops come pre-loaded with Windows 11.

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

Samsung's 2-in-1 convertible, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 has a 16-inch display which like all the laptops in the line-up is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

You are given a choice between Intel's 13th Gen EVO Core i7 or Core i9 processors, paired with Intel's Xe Graphics. It can also be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD internal storage. It also has S-Pen support.

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

The 16-inch Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It has a brightness of 400 nits, and an adaptive refresh rate from 48hz to 120hz. The screen has a resolution of 2880 x 1800.

Samsung gives you a choice between Intel's latest 13th Gen EVO platforms and users can choose between a Core i7 or a Core i9. Customers can also choose between Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 laptop GPU.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. You can choose up to 32GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD internal storage. The webcam is a FHD 1080p shooter with a studio quality dual mic.

As for speakers, it has AKG's Quad Speaker array with support for Dolby Atmos. The battery is 76Wh, that can be charged with 100W USB Type-C adaptor. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB Type-A port. It also has HDMI 2.0 port, microSD slot and a headphone/mic port.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will run Microsoft's Windows 11.