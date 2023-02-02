 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series unveiled

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Samsung's premium laptop can be configured with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and Nvidia's RTX 4070 GPU

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

Samsung, the South Korean technology giant, has unveiled its latest premium laptops at the Galaxy Unpacked Event.

The line-up contains four new devices - The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 14, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 16, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the flagship, Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Price and availability

The flagship Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be available to purchase in the graphite color scheme, Galaxy Book 3 Pro will give users an options between Graphite and Beige finishes.