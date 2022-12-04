 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

The best smartphone cameras of 2022

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Dec 04, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

Now that travel is back on the radar, more smartphones have upped their zoom photography game and photography has gotten better with pro cams. Here is a round-up of the best smartphone cameras from this year

Representational image. (Photo: Jayson Hinrichsen via Unsplash)

In the year 2022, when travel and travel wish lists rebounded, it’s a good thing our smartphone cameras kept up with improvements in lowlight photography and new computational photography tricks. More smartphones upped their zoom photography game even as smartphone photography got better and aimed to reduce the gap with pro cams. Here, we give up a round-up of the best mobile shooters we tested this year, just in case you need a tip or two to pick the right smartphone for your year-end holiday.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

It’s been a while since Google launched a flagship smartphone in India. The rear camera on the 2022 flagship shows us what we’ve missed. While high-quality lowlight images are a given with Google’s Night sight, the Pixel 7 Pro also nails zoom photography (you can shoot up to 5x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom) with its 48MP telephoto lens. And, then, there are the Google smart features like Photo Unblur that allows you to fix images (even those shot on other devices) and Magic Eraser to eliminate annoying photo bombers.

Price: Rs 84,999

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 