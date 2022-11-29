 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Creative AI is generating some messy problems

Bloomberg Editors
Nov 29, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST

In the last few years, artificial-intelligence systems have shifted from being able to process content – recognizing faces or reading and transcribing text — to creating digital paintings or writing essays.

A tense scene in the 2004 movie iRobot shows the character played by Will Smith arguing with an android about humanity’s creative prowess. “Can a robot write a symphony?” he asks, rhetorically. “Can a robot turn a canvas into a beautiful masterpiece?”

“Can you?” the robot answers.

Machines wouldn’t need the snarky reply in our current reality. The answer would simply be “yes.”

In the last few years, artificial-intelligence systems have shifted from being able to process content – recognizing faces or reading and transcribing text — to creating digital paintings or writing essays. The digital artist Beeple was shocked in August when several Twitter users generated their own versions of one of his paintings with AI-powered tools. Similar software can create music and even videos. The broad term describing all this is “generative AI,” and as this latest lurch into our digital future becomes part of our present, some familiar tech industry challenges like copyright and social harm are already reemerging.

We’ll probably look back on 2022 as the year generative AI exploded into mainstream attention, as image-generating systems from OpenAI and the open source startup Stability AI were released to the public, prompting a flood of fantastical images on social media. The breakthroughs are still coming thick and fast. Last week, researchers at Meta Platforms Inc. announced an AI system that could successfully negotiate with humans and generate dialogue in a strategy game called Diplomacy. Venture capital investment in the field grew to $1.3 billion in deals this year, according to data from research firm Pitchbook, even as it contracted for other areas in tech. (Deal volume grew almost 500% in 2021.)