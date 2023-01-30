China's smartphone sales hit ten-year low for YoY 2022

Smartphone sales in China have seen a dramatic decline of 13 percent in 2022, according to a report from IDC. In 2021, Chinese smartphone shipments stood at 329 million units but in 2022, it only managed 286 million.

The report says that this is the country's lowest sales volume since 2013, and the first time in nearly a decade, that smartphone shipments have dropped below 300 million.

Vivo was the top-selling brand with 18.6 percent of the market, but its shipments fell 25.1 percent year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News