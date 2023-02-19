 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bard, Google’s ChatGPT rival is here and it has sparked a lot of chatter

Ashwin Rajagopalan
Feb 19, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

While Generative AI is here to drive the chatbot race for supremacy, Twitter users were quick to point out that the Google AI chatbot, Bard, was delivering inaccurate information. In response, Google said it will be kicking off in a week, Trusted Tester program, a rigorous testing process.

It was only a matter of time. On February 6, 2023 Google shared a blog post by Sundar Pichai. Titled "An important next step on our AI journey", it showcased Google’s response to ChatGPT, the chatbot that has been trending almost ever since it hit the scene a couple of months ago. This blog post was backed up by a tweet with a GIF that shows Bard, Google’s AI chatbot answering the question “What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my nine-year-old about?” Twitter users were quick to point out that the chatbot was delivering inaccurate information. Not the start that Google would have envisioned for Bard.

Rocky start

While Bard said “JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our solar system”. ZDNET reporter Stephanie Condon pointed out that the first photo of an exoplanet was captured in 2004 by the European Southern Observatory’s VLT (Very Large Telescope). Google’s tweet hasn’t been pulled down and has been viewed by millions of users. Google was quick to put out a statement acknowledging it’s error to ZDNET: “This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process, something that we're kicking off this week with our Trusted Tester program," a Google spokesperson said in a statement. "We'll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar for quality, safety, and grounded-ness in real-world information."

Google is betting big on Bard