Back in 2018, Elon Musk proposed to take control of OpenAI and run it himself says report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST

Elon Musk, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX and the owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc. reportedly proposed the idea of running OpenAI by himself to his co-founders, however the proposal was rejected, prompting the tech billionaire's exit from the AI based startup.

In the early months of 2018, Elon Musk told Sam Altman, another OpenAI founder, that he would take control of OpenAI and run it himself as he believed the venture had 'fallen fatally behind Google', news website Semafor said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Altman and OpenAI’s other founders rejected Musk’s proposal to run the company. Musk walked away from the company post that incident — and reneged on a massive planned donation on February 20, 2018.

OpenAI launched as a nonprofit in 2015, garnering the interest of the bigwigs of the tech-industry such as Elon Musk and Reid Hoffman, who had as a group pledged USD 1 billion.