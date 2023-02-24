 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can Honda Cars end its one-trick pony ride with a new SUV?

Parth Charan
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

For two decades, Honda Cars has relied upon the City to serve as its mainstay in India. But a more SUV-focussed automotive market demands that Honda rethinks its strategy and comes up with a floor plan containing a stronger product line-up, trademark Honda quality and, of course, EVs.

Honda Cars is set to discontinue once-popular models such as the Jazz, the WR-V, the Amaze diesel and the current-gen Honda City diesel

Honda Cars entered the Indian market back in 1995, finding itself in a technologically moribund playground, in a recently liberalised economy. Soon after, it's the first offering, the Honda City, became a benchmark of efficiency and performance, going on to achieve cult status among the country’s growing cadre of car modifiers.

The original Honda City perfectly encapsulated Honda’s appeal. Unlike Suzuki, the other, most prevalent Japanese manufacturer in the market, Honda was not here to chase entry-level volumes. It had the reliability and robust build quality that Japanese manufacturers were famous for, but with a penchant for performance and speed that was new to the market. Honda was already something that neither Hyundai nor Maruti Suzuki was: aspirational.

Soon after, Mitsubishi Motors rode in on a similar promise, giving us a taste of rally-bred performance with the formidable Lancer. Honda, however, had cut its teeth in tough markets such as the US, and had accrued multiple Formula One Constructors’ titles.

Today, however, it’s a very different story. The brand is set to discontinue once-popular models such as the Jazz, the WR-V, the Amaze diesel and the current-gen Honda City diesel in order to comply with Real Driving Emission norms, which will come into effect by this April. That will leave the brand with the Amaze and the City. And while the latter is to shortly receive a lifespan-extending facelift, the former has received no major update since 2021, prompting the question: how does Honda Cars find its way out of the quagmire it is currently in?

