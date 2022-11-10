Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED launched in India. Check price, specifications, availability

Asus has officially unveiled the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED in India. The Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED debuts as the world’s first 17.3-inch foldable laptop. The ZenBook 17 Fold is Intel Evo-certified and comes with Asus’ ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Price in India

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price in India is set at Rs 3,29,990. The laptop is available through the Asus e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other Asus-authorized stores.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our stellar innovation Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the Indian market. It is the world’s first 17.3” foldable laptop that uses a proprietary foldable hinge design. Co-developed with Intel and BOE, it delivers a transformative experience that merges the productivity of a desktop with the portability of a laptop.”

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED laptop is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0. The foldable laptop also comes with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics, so there’s no dedicated GPU. It also features Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED sports a main 17.3-inch OLED display with a 2.5K resolution and a peak brightness of 350 nits when unfolded. The notebook can also be used folded, offering two 12.5-inch screens with a 1080p resolution. The screen offers touch support and an anti-fingerprint coating.

It packs Harman Kardon quad speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. Additionally, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED also features an AI-powered webcam. Asus’ new foldable laptop weighs 1.5 kg, with the ErgoSense keyboard attachment taking the weight up to 1.8 kg. Asus claims that the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is tested to ensure 30,000 open and close cycles at best.