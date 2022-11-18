 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition Launched: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

Asus has officially unveiled a new version of its flagship ROG 6 series gaming smartphone in collaboration with Activision Blizzard. The new Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features a new Aura RGB logo with a Diablo-themed back panel and exclusive software additions.

Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition Price

The Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition price in the US is set at $1,299.99 (Roughly Rs 1,06,200) for the sole 16GB/512GB model. The handset is expected to go on sale sometime today, while there is no mention of international availability.

What’s New?

Most of the changes to the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Edition are aesthetic ones. The phone comes in a Horadric Cube package, while the phone is placed inside a box that resembles the Worldstone from the game. There is also a “Fahir’s Light” UV torch and a Diablo-themed case. Additionally, there’s a gold-coloured “Immortality Ejector Pin” and a pouch for the case and cable that doubles as a “Map of Sanctuary”.