Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition Launched: All you need to know

Asus has officially unveiled a new version of its flagship ROG 6 series gaming smartphone in collaboration with Activision Blizzard. The new Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition features a new Aura RGB logo with a Diablo-themed back panel and exclusive software additions.

Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition Price

The Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition price in the US is set at $1,299.99 (Roughly Rs 1,06,200) for the sole 16GB/512GB model. The handset is expected to go on sale sometime today, while there is no mention of international availability.

What’s New?

Most of the changes to the ROG Phone 6 Diablo Edition are aesthetic ones. The phone comes in a Horadric Cube package, while the phone is placed inside a box that resembles the Worldstone from the game. There is also a “Fahir’s Light” UV torch and a Diablo-themed case. Additionally, there’s a gold-coloured “Immortality Ejector Pin” and a pouch for the case and cable that doubles as a “Map of Sanctuary”.

The back panel of the phone has an RGB Diablo Immortal logo. The rear panel also has a neat graphic of the Lord of Terror himself ‘Diablo’. The Diablo version of the ROG Phone has an exclusive Diablo theme, icons, animations, and sound effects. ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition Specifications The Asus ROG 6 Diablo Immortal Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with the Adreno 730 GPU. The handset comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. For optics, the device gets a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with macro lens. Additionally, there’s a 12 MP selfie camera up front. The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition also supports 8K video recording. The ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phone also has bypass charging support, which allows you to pump the power from the charger straight into the SoC, for more performance. The Diablo-themed ROG Phone 6 also comes with two USB Type-C ports, one on the bottom and one on the side, and another at the bottom, allowing you to charge the phone while you hold it in landscape phone.

Moneycontrol News

