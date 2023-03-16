 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asus announces new laptops in India with AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs: All you need to know

Carlsen Martin
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

The new Asus Vivbook line-up features a starting price of Rs 42,990. On the other hand, the new Asus Zenbook laptops start from Rs 89,990 in India.

Asus recently dropped several new Vivobook and Zenbook laptops in India. The new Asus Vivobook and Zenbook laptops are equipped with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and come in LCD and OLED display options.

On the other hand, the new Asus Zenbook laptops start from Rs 89,990 in India. The new Asus Vivobook and Zenbook laptops will be available through Asus e-shop, Flipkart, Exclusive Stores, ROG Store, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and ASUS authorised dealers.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Specifications

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U and Ryzen 5 7530U CPUs paired with AMD Radeon graphics. It also comes with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. The notebook packs a 75WHr battery that supports 65W charging through a USB Type-C port.