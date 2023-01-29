Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, a leaked internal document showed.

According to MacRumors, the leaked document posted online by leaker Unknownz21 features diagrams of the iPhone 15's antenna designs. And it appears that Apple will limit Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Wi-Fi 6E is a connectivity standard used for wireless network protocols. In simpler terms, the newer the protocol, the faster the internet is on your phone over Wi-Fi.

Moneycontrol News