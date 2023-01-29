Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E to iPhone 15 Pro models

Apple may limit Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, a leaked internal document showed.
According to MacRumors, the leaked document posted online by leaker Unknownz21 features diagrams of the iPhone 15's antenna designs. And it appears that Apple will limit Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15 Pro models.
Wi-Fi 6E is a connectivity standard used for wireless network protocols. In simpler terms, the newer the protocol, the faster the internet is on your phone over Wi-Fi.
The Wi-Fi 6 and 6E standards were introduced in 2019 but finalized in 2020. While both are similar, Wi-Fi 6E has one major advantage - it supports the new 6 GHz frequency band for networks, while Wi-Fi 6 will be limited 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks.
It's worth noting that Wi-Fi 7 is also a thing, and is looming on the horizon. Since it takes a few years for manufacturers to catch up and implement the new standard in devices, once it does arrive, it will be a big leap over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, which are seen as incremental updates over Wi-Fi 5.
According to the document, Apple plans to limit standard iPhone 15 variants to Wi-Fi 6. While that sounds like a bad thing on paper, most companies still haven't fully switched over to Wi-Fi 6E yet, and Wi-Fi 6 is only now starting to gain some momentum.