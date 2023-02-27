Apple to develop AR device at contract manufacturer Luxshare: Report

Apple has reportedly turned to long-time Chinese manufacturer, Luxshare, to help develop the company's upcoming AR device.

As per Nikkei Asia, Luxshare has taken over development from Apple's AR team in Shanghai, that were formerly part of Pegatron, an electronics manufacturing company.

Nikkei Asia reported that this was a milestone for Chinese manufacturers, as Apple had previously relied on Taiwanese suppliers like Foxconn, for first-generation product lines.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Moneycontrol News