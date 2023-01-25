Apple M2 Pro, M2 Max powered MacBook Pro 14-inch, MacBook Pro 16-inch now shipping in India, globally

Apple recently launched new MacBook Pro models under the radar along with the new custom M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The two new models include the MacBook Pro 14-inch and the MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch Price in India

The new 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,99,990 in India. Additionally, the 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) with the M2 Max will set you back Rs 3,09,900.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Price in India

Carlsen Martin