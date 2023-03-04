Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus will reportedly come in new 'Canary Yellow' colour option

Apple is preparing to add a new colour option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The Cupertino tech giant could unveil a new Canary Yellow colour variant for the two non-Pro iPhone 14 models.

According to a recent post by the Japanese blog MacOtakara, on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Apple is planning to introduce a new colour for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. It isn’t uncommon for Apple to add new colour options for its iPhone models well after their launch.

Apple introduced a Purple colour version of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini back in May 2021, despite initially launching in the devices in September 2020. Last year, the iPhone 13 got a new Green colour variant in March 2021, while the iPhone 13 Pro got an Alpine Green colour option simultaneously.

It is worth noting that the Weibo post suggests that only the non-Pro iPhone 14 models will get the new Yellow colour option. However, the bright vivid colour may not suit the iPhone 14 Pro models. Last year, Apple released the new Green and Alpine Green colour profiles for the iPhone 13 series in the Spring. So we could see the Yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as early as March 2023.

Carlsen Martin