Apple confirms 5G software update for iPhone users in India by December

Apple Inc. on October 12 confirmed that iPhone users in India will start receiving software updates to support 5G services by December 2022.

"We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," the cupertino-based tech giant told Moneycontrol in an email statement.

As of now, Apple iPhone SE (3rd Generation), iPhone 12, and above iPhones come with 5G network support.

Apple is testing 5G on multiple iPhone models for 5G networks.

iPhone 12 and upwards, which tout a 5G modem, are being tested to ensure users get improved call quality, video streaming, download and upload speeds, and, more importantly, improved stability on 5G networks in India.

According to a separate report from Reuters, the Indian government is placing pressure on Apple and Samsung to adopt 5G support for their latest smartphones. Apple first added support for 5G with the iPhone 12 in 2020, and two years later, Indian iPhone customers are still unable to use the newer and faster network. On Wednesday, the Indian government, alongside executives from Apple, Samsung, and leading carriers in the country, will meet "to prioritize" adding support for 5G on the latest smartphones.