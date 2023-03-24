Alienware announces pre-bookings for the m18 in India

Dell and Alienware have opened pre-bookings for the m18 gaming laptop that was showcased at CES 2023.

The 18-inch laptops will be available to book starting March 28 at Dell.com and authorized Dell offline retailers. As part of the pre-booking offers, customers who pre-order the laptop will get goodies worth Rs 26,999 at the time of purchase.

As the name suggests, the gaming laptop features an 18-inch display that comes in two flavors. You can either opt for a QHD+ resolution panel with 165Hz refresh rate, or sacrifice some resolution (FHD+), for a higher refresh rate up to 480Hz.

Regardless of the panel you choose, the display will offer a 3ms response time, 300 nits of brightness and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It also ships with Dell's ComfortView Plus technology, which reduces blue light emissions. The laptop has a new design that Alienware calls 'Legend 3.0' which the company says can deliver beefy performance in a slim chassis. The m18 has the same thickness as its predecessor, and features an aluminum enclosure at the top and bottom.

The m18 runs on Intel's latest 13th Gen Core processors, up to Core i9, and allows users to choose up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. Dell said that options for AMD processors and GPUs will be available, later this year. You can pair up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM with the processor, and up to 9TB of SSD storage. The m18 is powered by 97Wh battery, and comes with a 330W charger included in the box.

