Alienware announces pre-bookings for the m18 in India

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

The laptop will be up for pre-bookings starting March 28, 2023.

(Image: Dell/Alienware)

Dell and Alienware have opened pre-bookings for the m18 gaming laptop that was showcased at CES 2023.

The 18-inch laptops will be available to book starting March 28 at Dell.com and authorized Dell offline retailers. As part of the pre-booking offers, customers who pre-order the laptop will get goodies worth Rs 26,999 at the time of purchase.

As the name suggests, the gaming laptop features an 18-inch display that comes in two flavors. You can either opt for a QHD+ resolution panel with 165Hz refresh rate, or sacrifice some resolution (FHD+), for a higher refresh rate up to 480Hz.