AI News roundup: OpenAI adds plugin support to ChatGPT, Mozilla opens new AI startup and more

ChatGPT can now use third-party plugins

With plugins, ChatGPT will be able to pull more relevant and up-to-date information.



OpenAI has introduced plugin support for its popular online chatbot ChatGPT that will help it to update and expand its data banks, which are limited to news and events up to 2021.



Plugins will allow developers to connect the artificial intelligence (AI) bot to the web, gather latest information and even retrieve knowledge databases.



The first plugins to support the platform have been developed by "Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier".

Mozilla commits $30 to new AI startup, Mozilla.ai

The new company's mission is to build Open source, 'trustworthy' AI products.



The vision for the company is to make it easy for developers to create AI products that are responsible and privacy-centric.



The company said that its suite of AI products will have "agency, accountability, transparency and openness at its core".



The team’s initial focus will be on Generative AI and tools that will make them safer and more transparent.

ChatGPT is growing faster than Social Media giants says Credit Suisse

The Credit Suisse report on ChatGPT highlights how the OpenAI software registered 100 million users in just two months, outpacing the likes of TikTok and Instagram in terms of growth rate.



The AI chatbot became popular in just a matter of weeks — way faster than social media platforms, according to TIME.



ChatGPT got one million users in only five days after it launched on November 30, 2022, 57 million users by December 2022, and 100 million users by January 2023.