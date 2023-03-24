 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: OpenAI adds plugin support to ChatGPT, Mozilla opens new AI startup and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Photo: Christina via Unsplash)

ChatGPT can now use third-party plugins

With plugins, ChatGPT will be able to pull more relevant and up-to-date information.

Mozilla commits $30 to new AI startup, Mozilla.ai

The new company's mission is to build Open source, 'trustworthy' AI products.

ChatGPT is growing faster than Social Media giants says Credit Suisse

The Credit Suisse report on ChatGPT highlights how the OpenAI software registered 100 million users in just two months, outpacing the likes of TikTok and Instagram in terms of growth rate.

TAGS: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT Plugins #Mozilla.ai #OpenAI
first published: Mar 24, 2023 07:00 pm