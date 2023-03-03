 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Microsoft gives Bing some personality, Ford launches Latitude AI, Indian companies spending big on AI and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Microsoft gives users more control over Bing AI

The company has rolled out three personality modes for the AI that changes how it responds to users. 

Ford launches new automated driving unit, Latitude AI

The announcement comes months after the company shut down operations of its previous automated driving unit, Argo AI. 

Microsoft India says it is seeing new tech spends from companies that weren't too big on digitization

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari also said that generative AI is creating innovation, and is only the start of an era.