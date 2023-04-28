 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: EU's new AI law gets preliminary approval, Apple's problems with AI and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

EU reaches preliminary agreement on European Artificial Intelligence Act

Lawmakers from the European Union (EU) have reached a preliminary agreement on the European Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, a groundbreaking regulation and guideline for the governance of AI within the territory.

Apple facing inner turmoil over Siri

Apple's reluctance to loosen its stance on user privacy and organisational issues have led to Siri being, "widely derided" within the company.

ChatGPT prompts will be the next big thing to learn

Most AI will keep relying heavily on the human in the loop to provide instruction, refine outputs and push the technology to new directions.

