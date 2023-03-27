 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Elon Musk wanted to run OpenAI, Is AI a misnomer and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Is Artificial Intelligence a misnomer?

The term, AI, breeds misunderstanding and helps its creators avoid culpability.

Twitter and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, wanted to run OpenAI

Musk reportedly proposed the idea to his co-founders, who rejected it, prompting him to leave the company.

Microsoft doesn't want AI rivals using the Bing search index

The company reportedly told two unnamed Bing-powered search engines that they cannot use the index as basis for their own AI chatbots.