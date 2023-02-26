AI News Roundup: CEO employs ChatGPT to recover fees instead of lawyer, IPL teams utilize AI, and More

39 percent of domestic chores could be handled by AI in a decade
- Within a decade, around 39 percent of the time spent on doing domestic chores such as housework and caring for loved ones, could be automated, experts have said.
- As part of a study published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers from the UK and Japan asked 65 artificial intelligence (AI) experts to predict the amount of automation in common household tasks in 10 years.
- The team asked 29 AI experts from the UK and 36 AI experts from Japan for their forecasts on robots in the home.
- Researchers said that grocery shopping was likely to see the most automation, while caring for the young ones or the elderly was the least likely to be impacted by AI.
- A US-based CEO recently shared how he skipped the expensive legal route and used ChatGPT to warn a client who went radio silent on payments.
- Isenberg said he instructed ChatGPT to imagine itself as a finance department employee and draft a "scary" mail asking the client to pay up immediately.
- It went on to remind the client how their behaviour would damage their standing and invite legal action, adding that they must clear their dues within three business days.
- While Isenberg was glad he didn't have to hire a lawyer, he said the episode got him thinking about how much work could be automated with AI.
Scientist-Author Toby Walsh warns against outsourcing thinking to AI
- Artificial Intelligence scientist, professor, author Toby Walsh, who was a prominent speaker at this year's Jaipur Literature Festival, talks about morality and ethics in the development of technology and the danger of handing over decision-making to machines.
- Toby Walsh, one of the world's leading scientists in Artificial Intelligence (AI), predicts the transformation of homo sapiens into homo digitalis, a state in which human thought will be replaced by digital thought.
- Artificial Intelligence is unfortunately a dual-use technology, there are positive uses, and the very same algorithms have negative uses.
- Artificial Intelligence, driven by individual data collection, helps in scouting and nurturing talent, and can also predict injuries.
- Former Tamil Nadu cricketer Malolan Rangarajan, now the head of scouting at IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, used AI to unearth talent from the grassroots.
- Despite the omnipresence of AI there are experts who believe more in the human eye while scouting players.
- With the help of Machine Learning, AI can personalise diet plans with athletes based on their situations; before or after a match day.
Deborah Quazzo of GSV Ventures believes AI is the next big thing in Education
- ChatGPT and platforms built on AI (artificial intelligence) will disrupt the way kids learn and teachers teach, benefiting companies to deliver better teaching outcomes, says Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures.
- According to Quazzo, when it came to ChatGPT eating into jobs, she thought is going to make people move to more sophisticated jobs.
- Quazzo said that in the current downturn, edtech companies should focus on product alignment.