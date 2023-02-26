 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News Roundup: CEO employs ChatGPT to recover fees instead of lawyer, IPL teams utilize AI, and More

Carlsen Martin
Feb 26, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important stories you must know about.

(Representative Image)

39 percent of domestic chores could be handled by AI in a decade

CEO uses ChatGPT to recover Rs 90,00,000 from client

Scientist-Author Toby Walsh warns against outsourcing thinking to AI

IPL Experts believe AI can create ripples in the sports industry

Deborah Quazzo of GSV Ventures believes AI is the next big thing in Education

TAGS: #AI #Artifical Intelligence #ChatGPT #Deborah Quazzo #IPL #Toby Walsh
first published: Feb 26, 2023 07:47 pm