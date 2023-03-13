 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News roundup: Big ChatGPT update around the corner, Koo integrates AI and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important stories you must know about.

(Image: worldnationnews.com)

Can AI help with climate change? 

Machine Learning might help solve the biggest problem on the planet.

General Motors confirms its working on an AI assistant

The assistant will make use of Microsoft's Azure cloud services.

ChatGPT might get a big update as early as next week

Microsoft and OpenAI are gearing up to release the next big update for the Large Language Model (LLM) powering Bing AI and ChatGPT.