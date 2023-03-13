AI News roundup: Big ChatGPT update around the corner, Koo integrates AI and more

Can AI help with climate change?

Machine Learning might help solve the biggest problem on the planet.

General Motors confirms its working on an AI assistant

The assistant will make use of Microsoft's Azure cloud services.

ChatGPT might get a big update as early as next week

Microsoft and OpenAI are gearing up to release the next big update for the Large Language Model (LLM) powering Bing AI and ChatGPT.

Twitter competitor Koo integrates ChatGPT

Koo, an India-based social media app that aims to rival Twitter, has integrated OpenAI's ChatGPT to help users more easily create posts, the company's co-founder told Reuters.



Koo users will be able to use ChatGPT directly within the app to help them draft posts about current events, politics or pop culture, said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo, in an interview.



"This will help creators get inspiration on what to create," he said. "They could ask (ChatGPT) for the trending news in their region and then write their thoughts."



Bidawatka said Koo will be the first platform to integrate the technology into the ability to compose posts.

Will AI solve India's legal problems?

Human judges and lawyers currently dispensing justice could find themselves redundant.