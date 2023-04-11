 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News roundup: Bard AI and ChatGPT in the firing line for misinformation, Should India pass Personal Data Protection Bill and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

An artificial intelligence (AI) image generator has done something possibly no one has done so far--imagined “how the last selfies before the Earth dies will look like".

Should India pass a Data Protection Bill for AI?

India seems to have adopted ‘Madhyam Marg’ (the middle path) towards novel technologies such as ChatGPT. The approach avoids extreme reactions like enthusiastically promoting or banning the platform altogether.

Are Generative AI creations eligible for copyright? 

Do the input prompts to AI by humans fall within the ambit of “creative interventions” that deserve a copyright?

Google's Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT generate and endorse false narratives according to new studies

CCDH said Google endorsed false narratives in 96 cases, and in 78 of them, it did so without any additional prompts or guidance. NewsGuard says GPT-4 is even worse, endorsing 100 out of 100 false narratives tested.