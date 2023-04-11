AI News roundup: Bard AI and ChatGPT in the firing line for misinformation, Should India pass Personal Data Protection Bill and more

Should India pass a Data Protection Bill for AI?

India seems to have adopted ‘Madhyam Marg’ (the middle path) towards novel technologies such as ChatGPT. The approach avoids extreme reactions like enthusiastically promoting or banning the platform altogether.



An open letter similar to those by Musk and Steve Wozniak has also been written in India. In this letter, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu, iSPIRT’s Sharad Sharma and former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar mentioned how powerful AI tools could potentially create catastrophic consequences for humanity.



The potential risks posed by powerful AI systems are too significant to ignore, and the world needs to ensure these systems are safe before their development continues.

Are Generative AI creations eligible for copyright?

Do the input prompts to AI by humans fall within the ambit of “creative interventions” that deserve a copyright?



Legislations governing such works in countries such as India and the United States, though at a nascent stage, however, provide differing perspectives.



It is the need of the hour to implement robust and comprehensive legislation around areas such as copyright and AI, to ensure that the power of AI is harnessed for good without leading to dire and undesirable consequences.

Google's Bard and OpenAI's ChatGPT generate and endorse false narratives according to new studies

CCDH said Google endorsed false narratives in 96 cases, and in 78 of them, it did so without any additional prompts or guidance. NewsGuard says GPT-4 is even worse, endorsing 100 out of 100 false narratives tested.



When CCDH tested 100 false narratives with Bard, they found Google's AI chatbot promoted the false narratives in 96 out of 100 cases. In 78 of them, the chatbot did so without any additional context or suggestions.



ChatGPT isn't any better. Recently, NewsGuard, the company behind the news credibility and authenticity tool of the same name, tested GPT-4 with a similar methodology. It tested 100 narratives with GPT-4 and found that it generated or endorsed all 100 of the false narratives.

Google will lean on AI to reduce spam calls In a recent podcast, Jonathan Eccles, product manager for the Phone app on Android, said the company had some big announcements lined up this year.

As reported by 9to5Google, on the latest episode of the Made by Google podcast, Jonathan Eccles, product manager for the Phone app on Android, said the company would use AI to “solver bigger and more important problems”, specifically “unwanted calls”.



Eccles also added that “multi-step, multi-turn conversational AI could open a lot of interesting doors in terms of creating this protective and helpful layer at the front of every incoming call”.



While he Didn’t mention anything specific, Eccles said Google had some “things coming up in the world of solving for unwanted calls that I think are going to be really exciting”.

Moneycontrol News