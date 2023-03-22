 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News Roundup | AI jobs in India, Accenture acquires Flutura, AI spreads fake news of Trump's arrest, more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:05 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Donald Trump is facing indictment in a hush money payments case to porn star Stormy Daniels. (File)

45,000 job openings in AI in India

Bill Gates lauds AI’s potential in healthcare and education  Accenture acquires Bengaluru-based AI firm Fake AI-generated pics of Donald Trump's arrest surface

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Accenture #AI #AI news #Artificial Intellegence #Bill Gates #Donald Trump #Microsoft
first published: Mar 22, 2023 08:05 pm