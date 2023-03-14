 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

﻿OnePlus Buds Pro 2R now available for purchase in India at Rs 9,999

Carlsen Martin
Mar 14, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, and feature LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio, and dual connection.

The Buds Pro 2R are available in OBsidian Black and Misty White colour options.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are available for purchase in India. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R were unveiled back in February alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The Buds Pro 2R arrive with much of the same features and specifications as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 minus two features – wireless charging and head tracking.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Price in India

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R price in India are set at Rs 9,999. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Store App. As a limited-period offer, users can avail Instant discount of Rs 500 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit & Debit EMI transactions.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Features, Specifications 