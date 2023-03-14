﻿OnePlus Buds Pro 2R now available for purchase in India at Rs 9,999

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are available for purchase in India. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R were unveiled back in February alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The Buds Pro 2R arrive with much of the same features and specifications as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 minus two features – wireless charging and head tracking.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Price in India

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R price in India are set at Rs 9,999. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R are available across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and OnePlus Store App. As a limited-period offer, users can avail Instant discount of Rs 500 on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Credit & Debit EMI transactions.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Features, Specifications

OnePlus' latest true wireless earbuds are created in collaboration with Dynaudio. They feature built-in 11mm and 6mm MelodyBoost Dual Drivers co-created with Dynaudio. Moreover, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2R features TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, eliminating ambient noise up to 48dB. The Buds Pro 2R also come with a transparency mode, allowing users to hear ambient sound even when the earbuds are on. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R delivers up to 39 hours of music playback with the case and up to 9 hours of without the case when ANC is not turned on. The earbuds also feature a 54ms low latency for gaming.

'Indian VR gaming market will leap with free roam VR experience': Zero Latency's Parinitaa Rajgarhia... The OnePlus Buds Pro 2R supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, although it doesn’t come with the six-axis IMU for head tracking of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The earbuds also feature LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio, and dual connection. The Buds Pro 2R are available in OBsidian Black and Misty White colour options.

