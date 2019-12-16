App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 10:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Say no to violence against women: Mamata Banerjee

"Today is the seventh anniversary of the horrific Delhi gangrape case. The incident shook the country. We must all work together to make this country a better place for women. Say no to violence against women," Banerjee wrote on a Twitter handle.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to work together to make India a better place for women by saying no to violence against the fairer sex.

Banerjee was referring to the seventh anniversary of the gangrape incident in New Delhi on this day in 2012.

"Today is the seventh anniversary of the horrific Delhi gangrape case. The incident shook the country. We must all work together to make this country a better place for women. Say no to violence against women," Banerjee wrote on a Twitter handle.

Close
On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old paramedic, was raped and brutalised on a moving bus in Delhi. She and her male friend were then thrown out of the bus. She lost her battle for life in a Singapore hospital.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 10:45 am

tags #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #Women

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.