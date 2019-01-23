Priyanka Gandhi's appointment will strengthen party: Sachin Pilot

"It is a welcome development. This will boost party workers across the country. It has been a long standing demand of the workers to give her (Priyanka) an official role.
Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East will inspire party workers across the country.
"It is a welcome development. This will boost party workers across the country. It has been a long standing demand of the workers to give her (Priyanka) an official role."Until now, she chose to restrict herself to campaigning in Amethi and Raebareli but now as a general secretary, she will strengthen the party's Lok Sabha campaign in the next three months," he said.
