you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Priyanka Gandhi's appointment will strengthen party: Sachin Pilot

"It is a welcome development. This will boost party workers across the country. It has been a long standing demand of the workers to give her (Priyanka) an official role.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East will inspire party workers across the country.

"Until now, she chose to restrict herself to campaigning in Amethi and Raebareli but now as a general secretary, she will strengthen the party's Lok Sabha campaign in the next three months," he said.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 07:06 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Sachin Pilot

