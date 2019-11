Jharkhand Assembly Election: Opposition alliance announces seat-sharing

The opposition alliance on Friday declared seat-sharing arrangement for the Jharkhand Assembly polls as per which the JMM will contest 43 seats, Cong 31 and RJD in seven constituencies.

This was announced by AICC in-charge R P N Singh at a press conference here along with JMM working president Hemant Soren. There was nobody from the RJD at the press meet. But, Hemant Soren told reporters that the seat-sharing has been finalised after consulting RJD president Lalu Prasad.

The Congress leader said that the opposition will contest the election under JMM leadership with Hemant Soren as it's chief ministerial candidate.

Singh said there will be no friendly contest and anybody fighting against the official candidate will face action by the respective parties. Jharkhand will see five-phase polling to the 81 seats between November 30 and December 20 with counting slated on December 23.