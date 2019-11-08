App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Opposition alliance announces seat-sharing

This was announced by AICC in-charge R P N Singh at a press conference here along with JMM working president Hemant Soren. There was nobody from the RJD at the press meet. But, Hemant Soren told reporters that the seat-sharing has been finalised after consulting RJD president Lalu Prasad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The opposition alliance on Friday declared seat-sharing arrangement for the Jharkhand Assembly polls as per which the JMM will contest 43 seats, Cong 31 and RJD in seven constituencies.

The Congress leader said that the opposition will contest the election under JMM leadership with Hemant Soren as it's chief ministerial candidate.

Singh said there will be no friendly contest and anybody fighting against the official candidate will face action by the respective parties. Jharkhand will see five-phase polling to the 81 seats between November 30 and December 20 with counting slated on December 23.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

