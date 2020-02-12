Delhi polls debacle: PC Chacko resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko on February 12 resigned from his post after the party's abysmal performance in the Assembly polls of the national capital, according to news agency ANI.

The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and saw its vote share reduce from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent in the recently-concluded polls.

A day after the party's poll drubbing, Chacko said the downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 during Sheila Dikshit's stint as Chief Minister.

He also said that the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dented the popularity of Congress.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP retained power in style, winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats

The Delhi Congress in-charge had earlier accepted the party's "defeat with humility" and assured that the party will work hand to regain its stature.

"We lost very badly. We accept our defeat with humility. The Congress will work hard and come back," Chacko had said on February 11.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra has also resigned from his post.