you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi polls debacle: PC Chacko resigns as Delhi Congress chief

A day after the party's poll drubbing, Chacko said the downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 during Sheila Dikshit's stint as Chief Minister.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko on February 12 resigned from his post after the party's abysmal performance in the Assembly polls of the national capital, according to news agency ANI.

The Congress drew a blank for the second time in a row and saw its vote share reduce from 9.7 percent in 2015 to 4.27 percent in the recently-concluded polls.

Close

He also said that the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dented the popularity of Congress.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP retained power in style, winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats

The Delhi Congress in-charge had earlier accepted the party's "defeat with humility" and assured that the party will work hand to regain its stature.

"We lost very badly. We accept our defeat with humility. The Congress will work hard and come back," Chacko had said on February 11.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra has also resigned from his post.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

