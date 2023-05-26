English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

    Strong earnings offer relief to global markets, rainfall dampens sentiment in Emami & more | Market Minutes

    In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about select companies injecting optimism into global markets with their Street beating results. Emami’s net profit plunges on excessive rainfall while Vodafone Idea’s net loss shrinks this quarter. Also, Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services, tells us why he believes there is more steam in the Tata Motors’ rally. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla).

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST

    market minutes

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Emami #Podcast #stocks #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: May 26, 2023 08:51 am