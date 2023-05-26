Strong earnings offer relief to global markets, rainfall dampens sentiment in Emami & more | Market Minutes
In this episode of Market Minutes, Asha Menon talks about select companies injecting optimism into global markets with their Street beating results. Emami’s net profit plunges on excessive rainfall while Vodafone Idea’s net loss shrinks this quarter. Also, Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services, tells us why he believes there is more steam in the Tata Motors’ rally. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends (with inputs from Shivam Shukla).
